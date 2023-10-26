Investors Await Earnings Reports as Stock Futures Dip

As U.S. stock futures trade lower this morning on Thursday, investors are keeping a close eye on several companies reporting their quarterly earnings. Here are the stocks that may grab investor focus today:

– Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is expected to announce earnings of 58 cents per share on revenue of $141.44 billion. After the closing bell, investors await this report from the e-commerce giant, whose shares fell 1.9% to $119.08 in after-hours trading.

– Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company projects fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $36.5 billion to $40 billion. Meta shares fell 3.4% to $289.50 in the after-hours trading session.

– Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is anticipated to earn $3.21 per share on revenue of $6.52 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Mastercard shares closed at $386.31 on Wednesday, with a slight decline of 0.2%.

– O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) posted stronger-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. Moreover, the company reported an impressive surge of 8.7% in comparable store sales. O’Reilly Automotive shares rose 4% to $910.00 in after-hours trading.

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is set to report quarterly earnings with analysts expecting $1.76 per share and revenue of $10.97 billion. Before the opening bell, investors will be watching closely for these updates. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares dipped 0.6% to $56.26 in after-hours trading.

These earnings reports are significant indicators of the health and performance of these prominent companies. Investors eagerly await the results, which can influence the broader market sentiment. Stay tuned for further updates.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is an earnings report?

An earnings report is a financial statement released a publicly-traded company that provides information on its financial performance during a specific period. This report typically includes details such as revenue, expenses, and profits, and is closely monitored investors to evaluate the company’s health and prospects.

2. Why do investors pay attention to earnings reports?

Earnings reports are crucial for investors as they provide insights into a company’s financial performance and its ability to generate profits. Positive earnings results may drive stock prices higher, indicating growth and potential investment opportunities. Conversely, disappointing earnings can lead to stock price declines, signaling challenges or underperformance.

3. How are earnings reports used in investment decision-making?

Investors use earnings reports to assess a company’s financial stability, growth prospects, and overall value. By analyzing the key metrics provided in the report, such as revenue, earnings per share, and profit margins, investors can make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding a stock. Additionally, earnings reports often include management’s commentary and future outlook, which can further guide investment strategies.