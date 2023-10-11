Meta and Alphabet Stocks Reach New Highs in 2023

In a recent trading session, shares of Meta and Alphabet hit fresh highs for 2023, contributing to the rise of the Nasdaq Composite. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, experienced a nearly 2% increase, closing at its highest level since January 2022. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, also reached its highest close since April 2022, despite facing an ongoing antitrust case.

The surge in Meta’s stock price came after European Commissioner Thierry Breton urged CEO Mark Zuckerberg to take control of disinformation on the platform following recent attacks against Israel. Meanwhile, Alphabet’s rise indicated a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, according to senior technical analyst Julius de Kempenaer.

Both Meta and Alphabet have displayed strong trends and relative strength compared to the communication services sector. This current rotation suggests further improvement for both stocks and the sector in the coming weeks. Meta has achieved an impressive 172% increase in 2023, positioning it for its best year on record since 2012. Alphabet is also experiencing significant growth, with its stock up approximately 59% this year.

The Nasdaq 100 has also seen a notable rise, up over 39% in the same period, largely driven other tech stocks such as Amazon, Apple, Nvidia, and Tesla. However, Alphabet and Meta remain critical drivers for the sector. After a recent setback, both companies have ample room for further improvement in terms of price and relative strength.

Overall, the success of Meta and Alphabet in reaching new highs in 2023 highlights their resilience and growth potential, signaling positive prospects for the technology sector as a whole.

Sources:

– Dow Jones Market Data Group

– Stockcharts.com

– Department of Justice

– Fox Business