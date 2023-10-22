Big Tech Earnings to Take Center Stage in Busy Week for Corporate Reports

Investors will be closely watching the earnings reports of Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon in the week ahead. These Big Tech companies will provide insights into consumer spending, artificial intelligence updates, and the advertising industry. The revenue numbers for their cloud segments will also be in focus. The reports come at a critical time for markets, as uncertainty around the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike cycle and 16-year highs on Treasury yields have weighed on stocks in recent weeks. Last week saw a decline in the Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Federal Reserve enters its blackout period this week ahead of its next meeting, leaving markets to speculate on whether there will be a rate hike. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s recent commentary on the economy suggests that inflation is a concern, but the possibility of a rate hike in November is unlikely. Economic growth and inflation will be closely monitored, with Thursday’s release of the GDP estimate for the third quarter expected to show the peak of economic growth in 2023. Friday will provide data on the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the “core” PCE. The balance between economic growth and inflation will determine the Fed’s future actions, with potential implications for stock market performance.

Sources: This information was sourced from Yahoo Finance articles on Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon earnings reports and the Federal Reserve’s economic update.