Meta’s Updated Policy on Political Advertising Raises Concerns

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently made changes to its rules regarding political advertising, causing concern among critics. The new policy allows ads that question the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election to be run on its platforms. This decision comes as part of Meta’s efforts to relax constraints on campaign ads leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

While the policy itself is a year old, it has only now gained attention after being highlighted in a report The Wall Street Journal. According to the policy, ads will be permitted to claim that the 2020 election was “stolen” or “rigged.” However, it does not extend the same allowance to ads that question the legitimacy of ongoing or future elections.

Meta initially announced this rule change back in August 2022, specifically addressing its approach to midterm elections at the time. The company had also stated that it would permit posts about 2020 election denialism from both political candidates and regular users.

This decision has not been without its critics. President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign strongly criticized Meta’s policy, stating that it is disappointing to see the company profiting off election denialism. They argued that Meta has a history of amplifying misinformation and that their new policy further enables the spread of false narratives about the 2020 election.

The challenge of combating misinformation on social media remains a pressing issue not only in politics but also in various other domains. As platforms like Facebook and Instagram continue to play a significant role in shaping public opinion, it becomes increasingly important to scrutinize the policies governing political advertising and the potential impact they may have on the democratic process.

