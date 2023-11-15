New Policies on Political Advertising Meta Spark Controversy

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has quietly introduced a new policy regarding political advertising. The controversial decision now allows political advertisers to claim that past elections were “rigged” or “stolen.” However, it still prohibits them from questioning the legitimacy of ongoing or future elections. This development comes after other social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter) and YouTube, have made changes to their policies in preparation for the fiercely contested 2024 presidential election.

The decision Meta has raised concerns about the spread of misinformation and the potential impact on democratic processes. Critics argue that permitting claims of election rigging without proper fact-checking, Meta may inadvertently contribute to the erosion of trust in democratic systems. On the other hand, Meta claims to have considered free speech considerations in making this decision. The company’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, reportedly argued that it should not be up to Meta to determine the legitimacy of elections.

The implications of this policy change become even more significant when combined with Meta’s recent efforts to reduce the organic sharing of political content on Facebook. With the ability to easily flood the platform with hundreds of pieces of content, the prominence of campaign ads questioning election results could drastically increase in the 2024 elections.

Critics point to past incidents, such as Facebook’s role in the spread of misinformation during the 2016 US presidential election, as cause for concern. The platform was accused of being slow to address the problem of fake news, allowing false information to circulate widely. This time around, Meta’s decision is seen as potentially amplifying similar issues, as political advertisers may take advantage of the new policy to spread disinformation and manipulate public opinion.

The long-term impact of Meta’s approach to political advertising remains to be seen. However, it is clear that the company’s decisions in this regard will continue to be closely scrutinized, especially as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

