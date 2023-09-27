Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Reveals New AI Products at Connect Developer Conference

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg kicked off the company’s Connect developer conference with an exciting unveiling of new AI products for consumers. These products include smart glasses that can answer questions and stream directly on Facebook, bots that create photo-realistic images, and an updated virtual-reality headset. Zuckerberg emphasized that Meta is focused on building the future of human connection, where the physical and digital worlds come together in what he called the “metaverse.”

One of the highlights of the conference was the introduction of the Quest 3, the next version of Meta’s virtual-reality headset. Priced at $499, it will begin shipping on October 10. Additionally, Zuckerberg introduced an AI personal assistant that can be interacted with using any of Meta’s messaging apps. He also showcased AI characters, such as “Max the sous chef” and “Lily the personal editor and writing partner,” that provide assistance and entertainment.

The next version of Meta’s Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses was also announced, which will launch on October 17 for $299. These smart glasses allow users to record videos, take photos, livestream, listen to music, and interact with Meta’s AI assistant. Zuckerberg highlighted that smart glasses are the ideal form factor for an AI assistant to see and hear what the user is experiencing.

Meta’s corporate transformation to become a dominant player in the metaverse is ongoing. While the transition has been slower than expected, Meta is determined to evolve from a provider of social platforms to a leader in a 3D virtual-reality world. However, Meta’s main business remains advertising on its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, and it faces stiff competition from TikTok.

Artificial intelligence is at the core of Meta’s long-term vision. The company released its AI language model, Llama 2, for research and commercial use. At the Connect conference, Meta unveiled Emu, an AI image generator that creates images based on user prompts. This release positions Meta to compete with tech giants like Google and Microsoft in the field of generative AI.

As Meta undergoes its corporate transformation, it has implemented cost-saving measures and reduced its workforce. Zuckerberg described 2023 as the company’s “year of efficiency,” with a focus on technical hires, particularly in the field of AI. The goal is to continue driving engagement and innovation through AI-driven personalization and other features.

Sources: Meta, Insider Intelligence