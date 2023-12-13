Meta’s Threads to Launch Fact-Checking Program for U.S. Elections

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, is set to introduce a fact-checking program on its social app, Threads. The move comes ahead of two major elections in the United States and India next year. While Threads currently matches fact-check ratings from Facebook or Instagram, the goal is to enable fact-checking partners to independently review and rate misinformation directly on the app.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, explained that the company plans to give fact-checkers the necessary tools to combat the spread of false information. This development comes as Meta also allows Threads users to customize their content experience increasing or decreasing the demotion of fact-checked posts. If users have applied content preference settings on Instagram, those preferences will carry over to Threads.

Although Threads has not focused on amplifying news content in the past, the need for misinformation control during election periods has prompted Meta to take action. The social platform has previously faced criticism for the spread of false information, leading to the blocking of search keywords related to COVID-19.

To enhance information dissemination and search capabilities, Threads will soon introduce features like tags and trending topics. These additions aim to provide users with more ways to find and share reliable information. However, questions about the specific labeling of misinformative posts and strategies for presenting accurate and contextually relevant information remain until Meta provides further details on the program.

As Threads ventures into the realm of fact-checking, it will need to navigate the complex landscape of news consumption responsibly. While challenges lie ahead, Meta’s proactive steps indicate a commitment to combatting misinformation and ensuring a trustworthy platform for users.