Meta Unveils New Products and AI Experiences, Including Meta AI Assistant

Meta recently unveiled a range of new products and services at its Meta Connect annual conference. These include the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset, smart glasses in collaboration with Ray-Ban, and the introduction of its own AI assistant, Meta AI. The company also showcased various AI experiences across its suite of apps and devices.

Meta AI, similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bing, will be available on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Powered Meta’s custom model, derived from its large language model Llama 2, Meta AI will provide real-time information and generate images based on text prompts. Users can interact with the AI assistant typing in commands and prompts to plan activities, receive recipe suggestions, or create a shopping list.

At the conference, Meta also introduced AI avatars with distinct personalities. These 28 AI characters, including public figures and influencers such as Dwayne Wade, Kendall Jenner, Mr. Beast, and Snoop Dogg, can be conversed with on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

Additionally, Meta unveiled its image generation tool, called the “expressive media universe” or Emu. Emu can quickly generate high-quality, photorealistic AI stickers based on user text prompts. This feature will be rolled out to select English-language users in WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, and Facebook Stories.

Meta also showcased two new AI-powered image editing tools, Restyle and Backdrop, which utilize technology from Emu. Restyle allows users to apply custom filters based on prompts to edit their images to reflect a particular mood. Backdrop enables users to change the background of their images based on custom prompts. Images created with these tools will be marked as AI-generated. Meta stated that Restyle and Backdrop will be available soon on Instagram.

Overall, Meta’s new products and AI experiences demonstrate the company’s commitment to advancing mixed reality technology and providing innovative AI-driven capabilities across its platforms.

Sources:

– Meta Connect annual conference

– Meta AI assistant announcement

– Emu image generation tool

– Restyle and Backdrop image editing tools