Meta Implements Stricter Controls on AI-Generated Ads Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

Meta, the social media giant, has recently announced new measures to ensure transparency and accountability in political advertising. In preparation for the upcoming 2024 presidential election, advertisers worldwide will be required to disclose whether their ads contain digitally manipulated content, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The move comes in response to concerns regarding the spread of misinformation and the emergence of deepfake technology.

Under Meta’s new policy, advertisers will need to disclose if their ads feature a photo-realistic image or video, realistic sounding audio, or portray a real person doing or saying something they did not actually do. The same rule applies to the use of realistic-looking people or events that never occurred, as well as the alteration of footage depicting real events.

However, Meta has clarified that certain minor changes, such as cropping an image or applying color correction, do not need to be disclosed unless they are consequential or material to the central message of the ad. By implementing these controls, Meta aims to address concerns surrounding the potential for AI-generated ads to spread misinformation and deceive viewers.

This move Meta follows a recent call from U.S. Representative Yvette Clarke and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar urging social media platforms to combat AI-generated deepfakes, particularly in the context of political ads. Other notable figures such as actor Tom Hanks and YouTube star Mr. Beast have also spoken out against the unauthorized use of their synthetic likenesses in deepfake scam ads.

It is worth noting that Google has also taken steps to regulate AI-generated election ads. In September, the tech giant announced that election advertisers would be required to disclose when their ads have been manipulated or created using AI. This demonstrates a growing recognition within the tech industry of the importance of transparency in political advertising.

By imposing these stricter controls, Meta and Google are paving the way for increased accountability in AI-generated ads, fostering an environment that prioritizes truth and authenticity. As AI continues to advance, ensuring transparency and preventing the misuse of this technology will be crucial to maintaining public trust in the digital realm.

FAQ

What is Meta?

Meta is a social media company formerly known as Facebook.

What is a deepfake?

Deepfakes refer to AI-generated media, such as images or videos, that depict individuals saying or doing things they never actually said or did.

Why is Meta implementing stricter controls on AI-generated ads?

Meta aims to address concerns about misinformation and the potential deceptive use of AI-generated content in political advertising.

Which major tech company has also announced regulations for AI-generated election ads?

Google has also announced that it will require election advertisers to disclose when their ads have been manipulated or created using AI.

What is the significance of these measures?

These measures highlight the growing recognition within the tech industry of the importance of transparency and accountability in AI-generated content, particularly in the context of political advertising.