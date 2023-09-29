Meta Launches New AI Chatbot for Social Apps

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, announced the launch of a new AI chatbot that will be available on all of its social media apps, except for Threads. The beta rollout will feature collaborations with popular celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, MrBeast, and Tom Brady.

The Meta AI chatbot aims to provide users with an interactive experience, allowing them to interact with it as if they were chatting with a real person. This AI assistant will soon be available on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and Quest 3 as well.

Powered a custom model that incorporates technology from Llama 2 and the latest large language model (LLM) research, Meta AI has access to real-time information through its search partnership with Bing. It also offers a tool for image generation in text-based conversations.

Meta has announced the development of 28 AI chatbots, each with unique interests and personalities. These chatbots will be portrayed cultural icons and influencers and will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook, where they will interact with users in character. Some examples include Charli D’Amelio as Coco, a dance enthusiast, and Tom Brady as Bru, a wisecracking sports debater.

Users will have free access to Meta AI chatbots within the Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook messenger apps. The chatbot will assist users offering predictive text suggestions through natural language processing (NLP), allowing for faster texting. Additionally, users will be able to create AI-generated stickers typing “@MetaAI /imagine” followed descriptive text prompts.

Interesting to note is the involvement of Microsoft’s Bing Search engine in powering Meta AI. This partnership raises questions about the relationship between Meta and its competitor, OpenAI, which also collaborates with Bing. It will be interesting to see how this dynamic evolves in the future.

In summary, Meta’s new AI chatbot brings a unique and interactive experience to social media platforms. With celebrity collaborations and the integration of Bing Search, Meta aims to catch up with competitors like OpenAI and Google Bard in the AI chatbot space.

Sources:

– Meta press release