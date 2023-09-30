Meta AI Chat Now Available for Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Meta AI has launched its highly-anticipated AI Chat feature, revolutionizing messaging on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This new technology brings a new era of AI-powered chatbots, including those inspired popular figures like MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio. Users can now request early access to Meta AI Chat, enhancing their messaging experience.

How to Request Early Access

Requesting early access to Meta AI Chat is a simple process that varies slightly depending on the platform. For Messenger and Instagram, users have two methods:

Method 1:

Open Facebook Messenger or Instagram. Tap the icon in the top right to start a new message. (On Instagram, open messages first). Add contacts to the message and find “AI Chat” at the top. Tap on “AI Chat” to request early access.

Method 2:

Open Facebook Messenger or Instagram. Select an existing conversation. Type “@” in the message box to invoke a menu. Find “Meta AI” at the top of the menu. Tap on “Meta AI” to submit your request for early access.

For WhatsApp users:

Launch WhatsApp. Tap the icon in the top right corner to start a new message. Locate “New AI Chat” in the next window. Tap “New AI Chat” and select “Request early access” in the pop-up window.

What to Expect from Meta AI Chat

Meta AI Chat promises to enhance user experiences on these messaging platforms with AI-powered chatbots. These virtual assistants are designed to assist users in their daily tasks and interactions. The opportunity to interact with chatbots inspired influential personalities like MrBeast and Charli D’Amelio adds an alluring aspect to early access.

Availability and Regional Variations

Early access to Meta AI Chat may vary region. Users should check the availability in their respective locations. Meta is continuously working to expand the reach of this feature to benefit a broader user base.

Stay connected and informed requesting early access to Meta AI Chat on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Embrace the future of digital communication with Meta AI Chat.

