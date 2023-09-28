Meta Introduces New AI Experiences Across Apps and Devices

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has announced a range of new AI experiences at Meta Connect. One of the key highlights is the launch of Meta AI, a conversational assistant that will be available on popular social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Additionally, Meta AI will also be integrated into the recently released Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and the Meta Quest 3 headset.

Meta AI, powered a custom model of Language Learning Model (LLM), aims to provide users with a human-like interaction experience. It will offer image generation capabilities and real-time information through its partnership with Bing for search. Currently in beta, Meta AI has the potential to revolutionize the way people interact with AI assistants.

In addition to Meta AI, Meta is introducing 28 other AI characters with distinct personalities and interests. These AI characters can be accessed on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram, allowing users to have conversations with virtual personalities. Some of these AI characters are based on famous celebrities and influencers, such as Snoop Dogg, Kendall Jenner, and Naomi Osaka.

To provide users with a more immersive experience, Meta has launched AI stickers across its apps. Users can generate customized stickers for their chats and stories, adding a fun and creative element to their conversations. Meta has also introduced Restyle and Backdrop, AI-powered image-editing tools that will enable users to collaborate and co-create images on Instagram. Moreover, Meta is making AIs available for businesses and creators, and has even launched an AI studio for individuals and developers to build their own AI.

With these new AI experiences, Meta is pushing the boundaries of what AI can offer in terms of communication, creativity, and personalization. Users can look forward to a more engaging and interactive social media experience through Meta’s innovative AI technologies.

Sources:

– Meta Connect event

– Meta official announcement