Meta Introduces New Tools for Creators to Boost Earnings on Instagram and Facebook

Meta has unveiled a range of new tools that allow creators to earn more money on Instagram and Facebook. These tools aim to provide creators from around the world with new opportunities to generate financial rewards for their content. Some of the features include expanding the availability of “Gifts” to more countries worldwide and simplifying the process for creators to earn money through advertising displayed on their posts.

New Ways to Monetize on Instagram and Facebook: Subscriptions, Gifts, and More

Meta has highlighted that there are already over one million subscribers to creator profiles worldwide. The introduction of subscriptions on Instagram a few months back has been gaining popularity as an alternative to platforms like OnlyFans. To further enhance its reception, Meta has added new tools such as a more prominent subscription button on feed posts and the ability to send welcome messages to new subscribers.

Instagram’s Holiday Bonus allows select creators to earn additional income from their content

Additionally, Meta has launched a new incentive program targeted at creators in the United States, South Korea, and Japan. This program will reward creators based on the number of views their reels and photos receive until the end of the year.

“Creators will earn based on the number of reels views and photo engagements they receive during the bonus period.”

As for Instagram Gifts, which enable fans to support their favorite creators, they will now be available in more countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, and Turkey, among others.

To access Gifts, creators need to be at least 18 years old and meet Instagram’s monetization policy requirements, including having a minimum of 5,000 followers.

Lastly, Meta has confirmed that it will be easier to earn revenue through advertising. Creators can activate the “Allow Business Partner Promotion” option when publishing stories to monetize them effectively.

With these measures, Meta aims to make its platforms a more appealing avenue for revenue generation for Instagram and Facebook creators. Interestingly, this news comes at an opportune moment, as TikTok recently announced the closure of its $1 billion creator fund established in 2020.

FAQ:

Q: What are the new tools introduced Meta for Instagram and Facebook creators?

A: Meta has introduced tools such as expanded availability of “Gifts,” improved subscriptions features, and simplified monetization through advertising.

Q: Which countries will have access to Instagram Gifts?

A: Instagram Gifts will be available in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Taiwan, and Turkey, among others.

Q: How can creators earn money through Instagram’s Holiday Bonus program?

A: Creators participating in the Holiday Bonus program can earn additional income based on the number of views their reels and photos receive.

Q: What are the requirements to access Instagram Gifts?

A: Creators must be at least 18 years old and meet Instagram’s monetization policy requirements, including having a minimum of 5,000 followers.

Q: What is the new option that makes it easier to earn revenue through advertising?

A: Creators can activate the “Allow Business Partner Promotion” option when publishing stories to monetize them effectively.