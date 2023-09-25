Meta Adjusts Prices for Quest 3 in Some Countries

Meta has made a slight adjustment to the price of the upcoming Quest 3 headset in several countries. However, the price in the United States remains unchanged. Euro countries such as Germany, France, and Italy will see a reduction in the price of the base model with 128GB of storage, dropping from €569.99 to €549.99. Similarly, the price in the UK has dropped from £499.99 to £479.99. It is unclear if other countries will also be affected.

Interestingly, the price in the USA remains the same as initially announced in June, at $499.99. Meta has not yet announced the price for the higher storage model. The reason for the price adjustment in some countries is currently unknown, but Meta has been contacted for clarification.

The Quest 3 is set to be the most expensive consumer Quest headset to date. Previous versions, the Quest 2 and Quest Pro, were priced lower upon their launches. Any reduction in price, no matter how small, is likely to be welcomed consumers. Both the Quest 2 ($299.99) and Quest Pro ($999.99) will continue to be available for purchase.

The official unveiling of the Meta Quest 3 will take place at Meta Connect 2023 on September 27th. Following the announcement, the launch of the headset is expected to happen in the coming weeks. The Quest 3 boasts significant improvements over its predecessors, including double the processing power, higher resolution displays, pancake lenses, color passthrough, a depth sensor for advanced mixed reality, slimmer profile, and enhanced haptic feedback on the ringless controllers.

