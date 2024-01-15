Meta Expands Safety Measures for Teen Users on Facebook and Instagram

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced its plans to enhance safety measures for teenage users on both platforms. This includes the introduction of new settings, content restrictions, and search result hiding related to self-harm and suicide. The company’s efforts to protect young users already consist of over 30 well-being and parental oversight tools.

This decision follows increased scrutiny on Meta’s potential impact on teenage users. Former Facebook employee Arturo Bejar, who turned whistleblower, testified before a Senate subcommittee, stating that Meta’s executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, ignored warnings about the harms faced teens on platforms like Instagram. Concerns were also raised about the sexual harassment of teenagers strangers on Instagram.

In recent lawsuits against Meta, court documents reveal that Zuckerberg repeatedly hindered initiatives aimed at enhancing teen well-being. Additionally, the company has been accused of knowingly allowing children under the age of 13 to hold accounts and collecting their personal information without parental consent. New Mexico’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit, alleging that Meta has created an environment that facilitates the activities of child predators.

The release of the “Facebook Papers” whistleblower Frances Haugen further intensified the pressure on Meta. These internal documents highlighted concerns about the company’s handling of youth safety. Consequently, Meta and other social platforms have made efforts to improve protections for teen users.

Meta’s new policies will involve hiding age-inappropriate content from teens’ feeds and stories, prohibiting access to posts discussing self-harm, eating disorders, nudity, and restricted goods. To limit exposure to sensitive content, all teens on Facebook and Instagram will be placed under the most restrictive content recommendation settings. Additionally, the company will update the list of search terms related to self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders to include phrases like “self-harm thoughts” and “bulimic.”

Furthermore, Meta intends to collaborate with organizations like the National Alliance on Mental Illness and provide resources to users struggling with self-harm or eating disorders. The company will prompt teen users to review their safety and privacy settings, offering an easy one-tap option to enable recommended settings that restrict who can repost their content, share their reels, tag, mention, or message them. Offensive comments will also be hidden with the help of these updated settings.

Meta’s efforts to improve safety measures for teenage users reflect their commitment to providing safe and age-appropriate experiences on Facebook and Instagram. These changes are expected to be implemented for users under the age of 18 in the coming months.