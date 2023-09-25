Threads Introduces New Feature: Multiple Profile Switching

Threads, the social app developed Meta, has seen a decline in its number of users since its official launch. While some drop-off is to be expected, many users have not returned due to the app’s lack of certain basic features that its competitors have had for quite some time. However, Threads has been actively working on improving its offerings and regularly introducing new features.

In its most recent update, Threads has introduced the ability to switch between multiple profiles. The feature is now available on mobile devices and can be accessed through the profile tab. Users will see a menu displaying their profiles, including any logged-in Instagram accounts. They can simply choose the desired profile to switch to or add a new one. This functionality allows for seamless transitions between different accounts.

Threads has been proactive in addressing user feedback and implementing changes accordingly. Recently, the app launched the web version, and it is now anticipated to roll out another highly anticipated feature: the ability to edit posts. This feature, which is currently behind a paywall in apps like X (formerly Twitter), has the potential to attract users who have been waiting for such functionality.

While some may consider these updates to be minor, they are essential for a social app to provide a complete user experience. By continuously enhancing its features, Threads aims to retain its existing user base and attract new users who may have previously left the app.

