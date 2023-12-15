Meta Faces Backlash Over Policy Allowing Election-Denial Ads

In a controversial move, Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has faced criticism for its policy allowing political advertisements featuring false claims of a rigged election in 2020. The policy change, which went into effect last year but gained attention recently, has sparked concerns among employees and political observers alike.

Former Meta employees have revealed that internal discussions about the policy raised alarms among some employees who warned of potential harm to the company’s reputation with Republican elected officials and candidates. They highlighted the false claims of a stolen election made many Republican midterm election candidates in 2020, which could have been amplified through Meta’s platforms.

Additionally, members of the public policy team at Meta expressed concerns about potential pushback from Democrats if the company chose to ban political ads that denied the results of previous elections. They noted that Democrats could take issue with an ad policy that barred claims of election rigging through gerrymandering.

While Meta’s policy allows political advertisers to claim past elections were fraudulently conducted, it prohibits ads that question the validity of ongoing or future elections. This policy applies to elections in the U.S., Brazil, Israel, and Italy. Meta defended its position stating that since prior elections have been completed, the focus should be on ongoing or future elections that can still be affected ads.

Critics argue that Meta’s policy fails to address the harm caused election-denial claims. They express concerns that such false claims contributed to political violence, including the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Employees also worry that the denial of past elections could erode faith in the results of ongoing or future elections.

Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, has defended the policy, viewing the prevalence of 2020 election denial among Republicans as a political reality that should be adjudicated a democratically accountable institution. Clegg has emphasized the importance of not interfering with political positions, while still policing content that poses immediate harm to voters.

The controversy surrounding Meta’s election-denial ad policy highlights the challenges faced social media platforms in balancing free speech concerns and the responsibility to combat harmful misinformation. The impact of such policy decisions on public perception and political dynamics remains a critical issue for social media companies moving forward.