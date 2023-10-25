Meta’s Latest Update to Horizon Worlds: Innovating Amidst Low User Engagement

Image: Meta

Meta, the tech giant behind Horizon Worlds, recently rolled out its v133 patch notes, introducing several noteworthy changes to its 3D social network platform. While these updates aim to enhance the user experience, they inadvertently raise questions about the platform’s struggle to retain users.

One of the significant additions to Horizon Worlds is the new “time spent” feature. Users can now view their activity dashboard, which displays their weekly playtime and the distribution between virtual reality (VR) and web/mobile usage. However, it is worth pondering if Meta’s effort to monitor user engagement will resonate with a shrinking user base.

A notable alteration is Meta’s decision to hide the player count for worlds that have no concurrent players in the app’s browsing section. While this move aligns with the intention to discourage users from entering an empty experience, the absence of visible player numbers may also deter potential engagement.

Addressing the issue of disruptive background noises from other players’ microphones, Meta has introduced a feature allowing users to mute their fellow participants. Moreover, Meta is testing a notification system to alert individuals if they have been frequently muted other players.

Despite the challenges of low user counts, Meta continues to invest in Horizon Worlds. They have expanded the platform to web and mobile, aiming to provide accessibility beyond VR devices. Additionally, Meta has introduced Super Rumble, an in-Horizon arena shooter, showcasing efforts to create immersive and engaging experiences within the app.

While Horizon Worlds still falls behind other metaverse platforms like Roblox and Fortnite in terms of popularity, Meta’s incremental improvements signal a commitment to attracting and retaining users. These updates demonstrate Meta’s dedication to cultivating a vibrant and compelling community within Horizon Worlds, paving the way for potential growth and competition within the metaverse landscape.

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Horizon Worlds?

Horizon Worlds is a 3D social networking platform developed Meta (formerly Facebook). It allows users to connect, explore virtual environments, and engage with others using various devices, including virtual reality headsets, web browsers, and mobile devices.

Q: What is the “time spent” feature in Horizon Worlds?

The “time spent” feature in Horizon Worlds is a dashboard that provides users with insights on their weekly usage within the platform. It shows the total time spent on Horizon Worlds and the breakdown between VR and web/mobile usage.

Q: Why did Meta decide to hide player counts for worlds without concurrent players?

Meta chose to hide player counts for worlds without concurrent players to discourage users from entering empty experiences. However, this decision might also affect user motivation to engage with these worlds.

Q: How does Meta address disruptive background noises in Horizon Worlds?

Meta has introduced a feature in Horizon Worlds that allows users to mute other players to alleviate disruptive background noises. In addition, Meta is testing a notification system to inform individuals if they have been muted multiple players.

Q: How does Horizon Worlds compare to other metaverse platforms like Roblox and Fortnite?

Currently, Horizon Worlds lags behind other metaverse platforms like Roblox and Fortnite in terms of popularity and user engagement. However, Meta’s ongoing updates and expansions signify their determination to enhance the Horizon Worlds experience and compete in the evolving metaverse landscape.