Instagram’s Threads Blocks COVID-Related Search Terms

Summary: Instagram’s Threads, a social media platform, has temporarily blocked search terms related to COVID, vaccines, and long COVID. The company aims to combat misinformation about the war in Israel and Gaza focusing its resources on managing content responsibly. The safety-focused measures have been in effect since mid-September, with no timeline specified for reopening searches on the blocked terms.

In response to concerns about misinformation, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram and Threads, stated that they have important work to do and acknowledged that the team is still striving to improve. While the search filters remain in place, the Threads team is actively working on various initiatives to enhance the platform’s growth. These include further integrations of Threads into Instagram and Facebook, graph building, EU compliance, support for the Fediverse (a collection of social networks), and trending topics.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has faced criticism for its role in spreading COVID-related misinformation in the past. However, it has recently received praise for its efforts to combat misinformation. Misinformation concerning the war in Israel and Gaza is a challenge faced all social media networks. Platforms such as TikTok and Twitter have also been called out for the amount of misinformation present on their platforms.

Meta recently established an operations center with experts who speak Arabic and Hebrew to address the flood of misinformation and hate speech. They have also temporarily adjusted their technology to prevent the amplification of content that may violate their rules. In the three days following October 7, Meta reported removing or marking as disturbing over 795,000 pieces of content in Hebrew and Arabic alone, a sevenfold increase compared to the previous two months.

Overall, the block on COVID-related search terms on Threads is expected to continue until further notice, as the focus remains on managing content responsibly regarding the ongoing conflict. Instagram and Threads are actively working towards improving the platform’s features and functionality while addressing the challenges posed misinformation on the internet.

