Meta Accused of Knowingly Ignoring Privacy Violations on Instagram Accounts of Underage Users

A recent court document unsealed in an ongoing federal lawsuit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has alleged that the tech giant deliberately chose not to shut down the majority of Instagram accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without parental consent. The media reported that Meta has been accused of receiving over a million reports of underage Instagram users between early 2019 and mid-2023, yet only disabling a fraction of those accounts.

The lawsuit, filed 33 US state attorneys general, accuses Meta of violating state-based consumer protection statutes and the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule (COPPA). This regulation strictly prohibits companies from collecting personal information about children under the age of 13 without parental consent. If found guilty, Meta could face severe penalties, potentially amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars in civil fines. The states involved are seeking fines ranging from $1,000 to $50,000 per violation.

Responding to the allegations, Meta stated that Instagram’s Terms of Use explicitly prohibit users under the age of 13, and the company has measures in place to remove such accounts when identified. However, Meta acknowledged the challenges associated with verifying the age of users online, calling it a complex issue within the industry.

The lawsuit also highlights concerns that Meta’s algorithm may direct children to harmful content, putting their well-being at risk. The unsealed complaint exposes Meta’s alleged awareness of this potential danger.

The lawsuit against Meta is part of a broader trend, with numerous families and school districts in the US suing social media giants like TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, and Meta. These plaintiffs view these tech companies as “big, bad monsters.” Individuals affected the addictive nature of social media platforms have spoken out, sharing their harrowing experiences. Taylor Little, now 21, revealed how her social media addiction trapped her at the young age of 12, leading to suicide attempts and years of depression.

As society grapples with the impact of social media on vulnerable individuals, this lawsuit serves as a reminder of the need for greater protection of underage users and stricter enforcement of privacy regulations.

