Facebook and Instagram Could Introduce Paid Subscription Plans in Europe

Facebook and Instagram are considering offering paid subscription plans to European users in the coming months, according to reports. The parent company, Meta, aims to give users the option to pay a monthly fee of €10 to €15 to access the social media platforms without advertisements. This move is in response to regulatory pressures and the company’s ongoing efforts to comply with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Meta’s proposed subscription plans would provide an ad-free user experience and would cost approximately €10 per month (or €13 for the mobile version to account for Apple and Google’s app store commission), according to the Financial Times. The Wall Street Journal reported slightly higher prices, mentioning $14 per month (equivalent to €13.30) for Facebook or Instagram individually, and $17 (about €16.20) for access to both platforms.

While offering a subscription service may seem like a departure from Mark Zuckerberg’s famous ad-based business model, Meta maintains that it still believes in the value of free services supported targeted advertising. The company’s motivation for introducing subscription plans is primarily a legal one. Meta presented the subscriptions to the European Commission and the Irish Data Protection Authority, positioning them as a solution to comply with the GDPR.

To meet GDPR requirements, Meta previously assumed that revised terms of service providing the option to accept targeted ads would suffice. However, privacy advocacy group Noyb filed a complaint, arguing that Facebook and Instagram should obtain explicit consent from users. In early 2023, the Irish Data Protection Authority sided with Noyb and imposed a €390 million fine on Meta, demanding changes to its practices. Additionally, the Court of Justice of the European Union declared that consent is mandatory in a separate case, adding further pressure on Meta.

Despite these setbacks, Meta has not conceded defeat and claims that collecting consent is not required the decisions. Meta views the introduction of a paid subscription option as a potential resolution. The company seizes on the CJEU’s mention that an ad-free service should be offered “for an appropriate price.”

Overall, Meta’s proposed paid subscription plans could provide European users with an alternative to targeted advertising while also addressing GDPR compliance requirements. However, it remains to be seen whether users are willing to pay for an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram or prefer the current ad-supported model.

