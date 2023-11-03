Social Media and Facial Recognition to Be Used to Detect Criminal Behavior at Protests, Says Metropolitan Police

The Metropolitan Police has announced plans to employ social media monitoring and facial recognition technology to identify criminal activity at upcoming protests in London. In addition to deploying nearly 1,900 extra officers, the force aims to increase its ability to respond to emerging incidents in a timely and robust manner.

Commander Karen Findlay emphasized the need for a sharper focus on interventions and arrests in large crowds. The police will leverage faster-time analysis of social media to identify individuals spreading offensive or harmful content. They will also utilize retrospective facial recognition technology comparing images against the Metropolitan Police’s database of wanted individuals and the Police National Database.

The enhanced use of social media monitoring and facial recognition is part of an effort to address grave concerns within the community. By identifying and responding to individuals promoting violence or inciting hatred online, the police aim to prevent potential hate crimes and acts of terrorism.

Commander Dominic Murphy from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command urged the public to report any information related to such criminal activity. He also highlighted the role that events and conflicts overseas can play as radicalizing factors, emphasizing that the UK’s threat level remains substantial. This level denotes that an attack is likely.

The Metropolitan Police’s approach to policing protests will be dynamic, with enforcement strategies tailored to the specific circumstances and legal context. Commander Findlay stated that they have engaged in positive dialogue with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, assuring that there is no intention to disrupt remembrance services on Armistice Day.

This comprehensive approach involving social media monitoring and facial recognition technology aims to maintain public safety and ensure that protests unfold peacefully, while addressing any criminal behavior that may arise.

FAQs

1. How will the Metropolitan Police use social media monitoring and facial recognition at protests?

The police will utilize faster-time analysis capabilities to identify individuals spreading offensive or harmful content on social media platforms. They will also employ retrospective facial recognition technology to compare images against databases of wanted individuals, aiming to detect criminal behavior.

2. What is the purpose of employing these technologies?

The Metropolitan Police aims to respond swiftly and robustly to emerging incidents of concern. By monitoring social media and employing facial recognition, they seek to prevent hate crimes, counter terrorism threats, and maintain public safety during protests.

3. What factors will influence the enforcement approach at protests?

The police will consider factors such as the law, context, and the specific circumstances of each protest. Their approach will be dynamic, adapting their enforcement strategies accordingly.

4. What role does public reporting play in addressing criminal activity?

Commander Dominic Murphy encourages the public to report any information regarding criminal activity, particularly online content that incites violence or promotes hatred. Public reporting aids in the prevention and response to potential acts of terrorism and hate crimes.