Greater Emphasis on Social Media and Facial Recognition at Protests, Metropolitan Police Announces

The Metropolitan Police has announced plans to intensify the use of social media monitoring and facial recognition technology in order to detect criminal behavior during upcoming protests. In addition to deploying nearly 1,900 extra officers for assistance, the force aims to ensure a more focused approach to managing the events.

Large-scale demonstrations have been taking place in London over the past few weeks, with participants demanding an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Another rally is scheduled to be held in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, advocating for Palestine. The Metropolitan Police acknowledges the challenges posed these protests, as well as upcoming events like the Just Stop Oil protests, sporting fixtures, and Bonfire Night celebrations.

Commander Karen Findlay, speaking at an online media briefing, stated that the force plans to employ sharper interventions and make timely arrests in large crowds. Social media analysis will be carried out in a faster manner, with a particular focus on identifying individuals who spread offensive or harmful content. The police will also utilize retrospective facial recognition technology, drawing from their own database as well as the Police National Database.

Commander Findlay emphasized the importance of a swift and robust response to incidents that raise significant concerns within communities. The Metropolitan Police has observed abhorrent posts on social media platforms that incite violence or promote hatred, and they will continue to respond to and assess such content for hate crimes and counter-terrorism activities.

Commander Dominic Murphy from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command encouraged members of the public to report any pertinent information. He highlighted the potential of overseas events and conflicts to radicalize individuals, reminding everyone that the UK’s threat level remains substantial, indicating a high likelihood of an attack.

In ongoing discussions between the Metropolitan Police and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, no intention to disrupt remembrance services, despite reports of potential demonstrations on Armistice Day, has been expressed.

