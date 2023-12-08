Six Former Police Officers Sentenced for Offensive WhatsApp Messages

Six former Metropolitan Police officers have received suspended prison sentences for sending offensive messages on WhatsApp. The messages, which were discovered as a result of a BBC Newsnight investigation, were found to be racist, sexist, and homophobic in nature. Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram stated that their actions had seriously damaged public confidence in the police force and rejected the argument that their views were merely “antiquated.”

It is important to note that these individuals were not serving officers at the time of their participation in the WhatsApp group. The officers, who were all part of the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command, exchanged the offensive messages between 2020 and 2022. They were convicted of improper use of a public electronic communications network.

The court handed down suspended prison sentences for the following individuals: Michael Chadwell, Peter Booth, Anthony Elsom, Trevor Lewton, Alan Hall, and Robert Lewis. The sentences range from six to fourteen weeks, suspended for twelve months. The officers were also ordered to complete unpaid work ranging from 40 to 200 hours.

The court heard that Lewis, who set up the WhatsApp group, even sent some of the offensive messages while working as a part-time Border Force officer. The existence of the group was brought to light when a member of the group revealed its contents to journalists.

Judge Ikram emphasized that the messages were offensive not only to those directly targeted but to many good people in the country. He stated that there was always a risk that the private messages could become public and highlighted the aggravating factor of undermining confidence in the police.

In a statement, Cdr James Harman, who leads the Met’s anti-corruption and abuse command, acknowledged the severity of the messages and recognized that this case could further damage public confidence in policing.

It is crucial for law enforcement agencies to address and eliminate such behavior to maintain public trust and ensure equal and fair treatment for all individuals.