Met Police Officer Terminated After Racial Slur Conviction

A former Metropolitan Police officer, Tom Phillips, has been officially dismissed from the force after being convicted of sending racially offensive messages. Phillips, who resigned before his court appearance, was sentenced to 71 days in prison in August. Despite his resignation, the Met held a misconduct hearing and decided to dismiss him for gross misconduct. A police spokesman explained that the hearing was necessary to place Phillips on the barred list, preventing him from rejoining any police force in the future.

During the hearing, the Met’s Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray emphasized the significance of Phillips’ actions, stating that his conviction and subsequent restraining order brought discredit to himself and the police service as a whole. She concluded that his behavior constituted gross misconduct, justifying his dismissal.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley provided details about the offensive messages that Phillips had sent to his ex-girlfriend. The messages contained racial slurs targeting her new boyfriend, Danny Gobin, who was also a police officer. The court heard how Phillips harbored deep-seated racial hatred, evident in his derogatory references to Gobin’s race and physical attributes.

In a victim impact statement, Gobin expressed his shock and disgust at Phillips’ use of racial slurs. Being from a multicultural background himself, he condemned the officer’s language and questioned the integrity of the police service. Gobin described his deep disappointment in his colleague’s behavior and emphasized the lasting impact it has had on his mental health.

Following the convictions, Phillips initially denied responsibility, making wild claims about the messages being falsified or manipulated. However, the incontrovertible evidence presented during the trial exposed the truth, leading to his conviction and subsequent dismissal from the police force.

The case against Phillips serves as a reminder that racial discrimination has no place within law enforcement organizations. The Met’s decision to dismiss him underscores its commitment to upholding professional standards and maintaining public trust and confidence.

