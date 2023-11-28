Alejandro Garnacho Impresses with Spectacular Goal, but Messi Unfollows Him on Instagram

Alejandro Garnacho has become the talk of the town after his extraordinary overhead kick against Everton on Sunday. The young Manchester United star showcased his exceptional skills and agility, leaving fans and pundits in awe. However, not everyone seems to be a fan of Garnacho’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to reports, Lionel Messi unfollowed Garnacho on Instagram due to the 19-year-old’s open admiration for Ronaldo. Garnacho, who had the opportunity to play alongside both Messi and Ronaldo earlier in his career, has always been vocal about considering the Portuguese legend his idol. His gesture of copying Ronaldo’s trademark “Sui” celebration after his phenomenal goal only solidified his preference.

Fans speculate that Garnacho’s Instagram post featuring Ronaldo last year might have triggered Messi’s decision to unfollow him. Presently, Messi does not follow Garnacho’s Instagram account, hinting at possible tensions between the two talented footballers.

Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United legend, shed some light on the situation during his Vibe With Podcast. Garnacho reportedly told Ferdinand that Messi took exception to his admiration for Ronaldo, leading to the Argentine superstar unfollowing him on social media. Ferdinand commended Garnacho for fearlessly expressing his preference, stating that he appreciates the young star’s boldness.

Messi and Ronaldo have been rivals throughout their careers, vying for the title of the greatest player of their generation. Their intense competition reached its peak during their time at Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively, as they constantly battled for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

While both Messi and Ronaldo hold each other in high regard, their belief in their individual greatness seems to have created a divide. It appears that Messi is not entirely pleased with Garnacho’s favoritism towards Ronaldo, emphasizing the fierce loyalty that exists within this ongoing rivalry.

Garnacho’s incredible goal against Everton has drawn comparisons to Wayne Rooney’s famous winner in the Manchester Derby back in 2011. When asked to compare the two goals, Ferdinand firmly sided with Garnacho, highlighting the technical difficulty and the breathtaking moment it created for football fans worldwide.

