Lionel Messi Maintains Peak Condition Ahead of Inter Miami’s MLS Return

Despite Inter Miami’s MLS season not resuming until February, Lionel Messi continues to keep himself in peak physical condition. The Argentine superstar, who joined Inter Miami after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, has made an impressive impact at his new club. With 11 goals in 14 appearances, Messi played a crucial role in securing Inter Miami’s first-ever trophy win in the Leagues Cup.

However, their MLS campaign didn’t yield the desired results, finishing 14th in the Eastern Conference. Despite speculation about a potential loan move to maintain fitness, Messi remained committed to Inter Miami and has been diligently training during the off-season in preparation for the upcoming season.

Recently, Messi took to Instagram to share a post-workout gym picture, showcasing his ripped physique alongside his wife Antonela. The image highlights Messi’s dedication to staying in prime shape as he approaches his return to action.

Inter Miami has a series of friendly matches scheduled before the start of the 2024 MLS season. The squad will embark on a trip to Saudi Arabia, where they will face Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Notably, Messi will once again have the opportunity to showcase his talent against fellow football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Following their overseas matches, Inter Miami will play a home fixture against Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s childhood club, after a match against Vissel Kobe in Japan. The team’s first MLS match of the season will be against Real Salt Lake on February 21.

As Inter Miami looks to improve on their previous season’s performance, Messi’s presence undoubtedly brings a wealth of quality and experience to the team. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to impress in the twilight years of his remarkable career and hopes to replicate his outstanding form in the upcoming season.