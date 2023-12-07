Meta Introduces End-to-End Encryption for Messenger Chats

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has finally fulfilled its promise to enable end-to-end encryption for one-on-one chats and calls on its messaging platform, Messenger. The company claims that when encryption is turned on, only the sender and recipient of a message will be able to view its contents. This feature was first introduced as an opt-in option in 2016 but will now become the standard for conversations between two individuals.

Loredana Crisan, the Vice President of Messenger, expressed that this implementation has taken years to accomplish due to the meticulous process of perfecting the technology. Meta’s team of engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts, and product managers have worked tirelessly to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up.

The introduction of end-to-end encryption does not mean compromising Messenger’s functionality. Users can still enjoy features such as themes and custom reactions while benefitting from enhanced privacy and security. However, it may take some time for all chats on Messenger to switch over to default encryption.

While this development is a commendable step in protecting user privacy, end-to-end encryption for group chats on Messenger remains an opt-in feature for now. Additionally, encryption is not enabled default for Instagram messages, although Meta has announced plans to introduce it shortly after the rollout of private Messenger chats.

Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, stated in 2019 that the company aimed to transition toward encrypted messaging applications. With encryption enabled default, Meta will not have access to the contents of most Messenger chats, preventing the possibility of handing them over to law enforcement. Critics of encryption argue that it hampers efforts to identify malicious users on platforms like WhatsApp, which already employs default encryption.

By prioritizing privacy and security, Meta hopes to contribute to the future of communication, where individuals can have confidence in the confidentiality of their conversations. The implementation of end-to-end encryption on Messenger marks a significant step towards achieving this goal.