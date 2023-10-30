New Law Raises Concerns About Internet Freedoms and Privacy

After much debate and criticism, the UK’s Online Safety Bill has officially become law, receiving Royal Assent on October 26th, 2023. The bill aims to enhance the safety of the internet, particularly for children, placing new responsibilities on social media platforms, search engines, and other digital services. However, despite its noble objectives, the legislation has raised significant concerns among tech experts and civil liberty groups regarding its potential impact on internet freedoms and privacy.

Under the Online Safety Bill, companies like Facebook, TikTok, and Google are now legally obligated to exercise a “duty of care” in protecting users from harmful content online. This includes proactively identifying and removing illegal content such as child sexual abuse, hate speech, harassment, terrorism, and more. Failure to comply with these obligations can result in hefty fines of up to £18 million or 10% of global revenue, whichever is higher.

In addition to removing harmful content, tech companies are required to implement measures to ensure the safety of children online. This includes verifying users’ ages, enforcing age restrictions, and preventing access to inappropriate content. Parents will also have the right to access and request the deletion of information held about their children these platforms. The bill further introduces new criminal offenses like cyberflashing and sharing AI-generated explicit materials.

While these measures appear to be aimed at protecting individuals, concerns have been raised about the potential threats they pose to encryption and privacy. Clause 122 of the bill grants authorities the power to access and read encrypted messages in order to detect illegal content. However, the government has decided to defer the implementation of this provision until the necessary capabilities are developed.

Critics argue that building “backdoors” into encrypted messaging platforms could undermine privacy and security for all users. It creates vulnerabilities that criminals and hostile states could exploit. Encrypted services like Proton and Element have voiced their opposition to decryption demands, citing concerns over the privacy rights of law-abiding citizens. Some companies have even considered withdrawing their services from the UK market to maintain their encryption standards.

Another worry is that the bill’s vague definitions may lead to over-censorship of legal speech and political dissent, as tech companies may err on the side of caution to avoid severe penalties. Allowing these companies to directly moderate content could indirectly give the government control over online discourse.

While the intentions behind the Online Safety Bill are commendable, it is essential for policymakers to consider the potential unintended consequences. Balancing the goals of child safety and reducing cybercrime with the preservation of internet freedoms and privacy requires caution and careful regulation.

