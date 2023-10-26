The Messaging App Telegram Restricts Access to Hamas-Associated Channels During Israel-Hamas Conflict

The messaging app Telegram has taken measures to restrict access to several channels that are closely linked to or operated Hamas, amidst the ongoing war between the militant group and Israel. One channel, which has over 700,000 followers and is known to be operated Hamas’ military wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, is no longer accessible on Telegram’s iOS and Google Play Store apps.

Another account representing Hamas, with more than 500,000 followers, had been restricted for iOS users but remained accessible on the Google Play Store version of the app as of Thursday. These restrictions are seen as a significant clampdown on a major source of pro-Hamas propaganda during the conflict. It is believed that the app store operators’ policies may have influenced these restrictions, as suggested Telegram’s error messages.

While it remains unclear whether other popular Telegram channels expressing support for Hamas are directly affiliated with the group, CNN’s analysis has revealed that other channels endorsing Hamas have also faced restrictions. Users of the Android version of the app attempting to access these restricted groups received a notice stating that the channel cannot be displayed on Telegram apps downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Telegram has garnered criticism in recent weeks for allowing Hamas, a designated foreign terror organization in the United States, to continue operating on the platform. Platforms owned Meta, Google, and X (formerly Twitter) have banned the group. Disinformation experts have highlighted that extreme content originating on Telegram can quickly spread to more mainstream platforms.

The restriction of Hamas-affiliated Telegram accounts follows an increase in the group’s following on the platform after its October 7 terror attack on Israel. Although Hamas’ account belonging to the al-Qassam Brigades experienced a substantial surge in followers before being restricted, the account can no longer be accessed through Telegram apps downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App stores.

Telegram, a Dubai-based company founded a Russian-born entrepreneur, has continued to permit Hamas’ use of the app despite heightened scrutiny of social media platforms and their management of the conflict. When asked about Google’s influence on Telegram’s actions, a spokesperson for the tech giant mentioned that app store policies require developers to moderate content, including speech that glorifies terrorism. Google takes appropriate action in response to policy violations, but its policies only impact apps downloaded through its own store.

Apple has not yet responded to inquiries regarding the blocked Telegram channels for iOS users, and Telegram itself has not provided comment on the matter.

FAQs:

1. Why are certain Telegram channels associated with Hamas being restricted?

Telegram has restricted access to channels closely linked to or operated Hamas due to the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel. These restrictions are believed to align with app store operators’ policies regarding the promotion of extremist content.

2. Are other Telegram channels supporting Hamas also facing restrictions?

According to CNN’s analysis, other popular Telegram channels expressing support for Hamas have also been restricted. However, it is uncertain if these channels are directly affiliated with the group.

3. Can users still access restricted Hamas-associated channels on third-party Android app stores?

Google’s restrictions on apps related to terrorism only apply to apps downloaded from its own app store. Therefore, versions of Telegram available on third-party Android app stores may not be subject to the same restrictions.

4. Why has Telegram faced criticism for allowing Hamas to operate on its platform?

Telegram has been criticized for its loose content moderation rules, which have made the app popular among extremist groups internationally. Critics argue that Telegram should take a stricter stance against the promotion of terrorist organizations.

