Voice Message Issues on Instagram

Many users of Instagram are facing difficulties with sending and managing voice messages on the platform due to recent downtime. When attempting to send a voice message, users report that they are unable to listen to their own messages, and they are also unable to delete messages as the delete button does not appear. Instead, only options to copy, save, or reply to the message are available.

These issues have led frustrated users to express their concerns and experiences on Downdetector, a platform where users can report problems with various online services. Some users have described encountering a blank feed upon logging in and receiving error messages stating the need for a challenge on the left button of the screen. Others have reported being unable to log into the app or website, with no received code to verify their accounts.

In addition to these voice message problems, users have also voiced complaints on platforms like Twitter. Many users have expressed frustrations that their direct messages (DMs) are not loading properly on the app. This issue has caused users to miss notifications and have to manually refresh their DM chats to view new messages.

As of now, it is unclear how widespread these issues are or when a resolution can be expected. Instagram has not yet addressed these specific problems publicly. However, it is always recommended to keep the app updated and to report any technical issues to Instagram’s support team.

Sources: User reports on Downdetector and Twitter.