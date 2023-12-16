TikTok In The Mix Concert Shatters Records with Massive Audience

A groundbreaking music event took place in Mesa, AZ over the weekend, as the first-ever TikTok In The Mix concert captivated audiences and set a new record. With millions of people tuning in through the social media platform, this live-streamed event became the largest-ever on TikTok.

The concert, headlined big-name music stars including Cardi B, Anitta, Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, Peso Pluma, and more, was held at Sloan Park on Sunday evening. The show was completely sold out, with fans eagerly awaiting their favorite artists’ performances.

TikTok announced that a staggering 9.6 million viewers witnessed the concert live through their platform, while the total number of viewers reached an astounding 33.5 million when including those who watched the event’s re-broadcasts. This massive audience solidified the TikTok In The Mix concert as one of the most viewed live events in recent memory.

In collaboration with a renowned production company known for their involvement in past Super Bowls, TikTok ensured that the concert was nothing short of spectacular. The event not only engaged the live attendees at Sloan Park but also captivated millions around the world through the power of live-streaming.

For those who missed out on the exhilarating experience, TikTok has partnered with Disney+ and Hulu to create a one-hour special featuring highlights from the concert. This special will be available for streaming starting Friday, Dec. 15, allowing viewers to relive the unforgettable performances and energy of the TikTok In The Mix concert.

The unprecedented success of this event showcases the growing influence and reach of TikTok as a major player in the music industry. With millions of eyes glued to their screens, the platform continues to demonstrate its ability to connect artists and fans in unique and exciting ways.