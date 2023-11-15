New Title: Alleged Ragging Incident at MES Arts and Science College Sparks Outrage and Multiple Complaints

In a recent incident at MES Arts and Science College in Chathamangalam, Kerala, a first-year student, Mohammed Rishan, filed a complaint against a group of 20 individuals, including second-year students Safir, Ajnas, and Naushil, for alleged ragging. The incident took place on November 13 when Rishan, a Fashion Design student, was reportedly assaulted senior students after posting a photo on Instagram.

Following this incident, Rishan lodged a complaint with the college authorities the next day. Additionally, three other first-year students also came forward to register complaints against the same group of seniors for their involvement in ragging. As a result, the college suspended six students pending an investigation, which is currently ongoing and expected to be completed within seven days.

The Principal of MES Arts and Science College, Shafeek S, confirmed that an Anti-Ragging Inquiry Committee has been formed to investigate the issue thoroughly. In the meantime, six second-year students from different academic streams have been temporarily suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry.

According to the complaint, the altercation began when Rishan and his friends posted a photo on Instagram taken from the college’s roof. The senior students confronted Rishan, demanding that he delete the photo and escalating the situation into a physical assault. Rishan suffered severe eye injuries during the confrontation, allegedly caused an object resembling a car key.

In response to the incident, Rishan’s father, Sharafudheen, expressed deep concern about his son’s well-being and announced plans to file a police complaint in addition to seeking medical attention.

This incident has sparked outrage within the college and the wider community, shedding light on the issue of ragging and the urgent need to address such misconduct within educational institutions. Both students and parents are demanding strict action against the perpetrators to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.

FAQ

Q: What is ragging?

A: Ragging refers to any form of physical, mental, or emotional abuse or harassment faced students, typically in educational institutions, their seniors or peers.

Q: What is the purpose of an Anti-Ragging Inquiry Committee?

A: An Anti-Ragging Inquiry Committee is set up an educational institution to investigate instances of ragging and determine the facts surrounding the incident. The committee’s primary goal is to ensure a safe and supportive environment for all students.

Q: What actions can be taken against those involved in ragging?

A: Depending on the severity of the offense, actions against individuals involved in ragging can range from warnings and fines to suspension, expulsion, or even legal consequences, as per the regulations set the educational institution and relevant authorities.

(Source: Based on the original article from The New Indian Express)