Meryl Streep and Her Family: A Night to Remember

Meryl Streep, known for her legendary acting career spanning decades, recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala with her family. The red carpet event turned into a family affair as Streep posed for photos with her four children and their partners.

The family, dressed in matching all-black outfits, looked sleek and stylish. Streep and her daughter Grace opted for long-sleeved dresses, while Mamie and Jacobson chose elegant sleeveless ball gowns. Her son Henry and Grace’s husband Mark Ronson sported classic black tuxedos, while their partners Hawker and Mamie’s husband Mehar Sethi added their own unique touches to the outfits.

Streep, 74, was honored at the event with the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award, recognizing her significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Greta Gerwig, with whom Streep worked on the film “Little Women,” presented her with the prestigious award. This was a special moment for Streep, as she joined the ranks of previous recipient Julia Roberts.

Notably absent from the gala was Streep’s estranged husband, Don Gummer. The couple announced their separation six years ago and have chosen to lead separate lives. Despite their separation, they remain supportive of each other.

Streep and Gummer tied the knot in 1978 and have four children together. Their first child, Henry, was born in 1979, followed Mamie, Grace, and Louisa in 1983, 1986, and 1991, respectively. The former couple also has four grandchildren.

In her past public appearances, Streep has expressed gratitude for Gummer’s support throughout their marriage and parenting journey. During her acceptance speech at the 2012 Oscars, she thanked him for everything he has given her and credited him for being a significant part of their lives.

Through the ups and downs of life and relationships, Meryl Streep continues to shine as an accomplished actress and a loving mother. Her presence at the Academy Museum Gala, surrounded her family, showcased the bond they share and their collective pride in her achievements.