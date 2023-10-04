Three Police Officers Dismissed for Offensive WhatsApp Messages

Three police officers from Merseyside Police have been dismissed without notice after engaging in a WhatsApp chat where they exchanged “deeply offensive” messages about their female colleagues, as well as racist remarks about refugees and discussions about taking illicit drugs. Merseyside Police described the messages as “abhorrent and vile” and concluded that the officers had breached professional behavior standards.

During a misconduct hearing, it was revealed that the officers had shared a total of 5,934 messages over a five-month period in a group chat titled “Magaluf”. These messages included discussions about the use of illicit drugs and driving without a license in a foreign country. Additionally, the officers exchanged 252 derogatory and sexualized comments about their female colleagues and shared racist messages about refugees before a trip to Krakow.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy expressed her disappointment and stated that the officers had “no place in policing”. She also apologized to the female colleagues who were affected this investigation and reassured the community that the actions of these officers do not reflect the behaviors of the majority of Merseyside officers. The force is committed to improving trust and confidence not tolerating such behavior.

In addition to being dismissed, the officers will also be placed on the College of Policing’s Barred list, further barring them from future employment in law enforcement.

This incident highlights the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect within the police force. It serves as a reminder that such offensive behavior towards colleagues and others is unacceptable and will be met with severe consequences.

