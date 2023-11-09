Netflix Set to Stream First Season of Star Trek: Prodigy on December 25, 2023

In an exciting turn of events for Star Trek fans, Netflix has announced that the first season of Star Trek: Prodigy will be available for streaming on December 25, 2023. After being removed from Paramount+ in June, the show found a new home on Netflix, much to the delight of viewers eagerly awaiting its return.

The captivating first season, consisting of twenty episodes, follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Protostar’s crew as they escape from a prison planet and embark on a mission to join the Federation. Led the holographic version of Captain Janeway, portrayed the talented Kate Mulgrew, Star Trek: Prodigy marks the franchise’s first venture into family-friendly programming.

With the release of the show’s first season on Netflix, fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in its compelling storyline and explore the vast Star Trek universe once again. The series offers a fresh perspective on the beloved franchise, appealing to both new and longtime fans with its captivating characters and exciting adventures.

While the release date for the highly anticipated second season has yet to be announced, Netflix has assured viewers that more episodes are on the horizon. Fans can expect an additional twenty episodes in Season Two, set to premiere sometime in 2024.

As viewers eagerly await the return of Star Trek: Prodigy, they can look forward to a Christmas Day filled with interstellar exploration and gripping storytelling. With Netflix providing a platform to enjoy this highly acclaimed series, fans can celebrate the holidays with the excitement and wonder that only Star Trek can deliver.

