India Sets Guinness World Record for Maximum Number of Online Selfies

India has achieved a remarkable feat setting a new Guinness World Record for the maximum number of online selfies under the government’s ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign. The campaign encourages individuals to upload selfies on social media platforms as a tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

The record was previously held China in 2016, with approximately 1 lakh selfies. However, Maharashtra’s Savitaribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) surpassed this number creating a record of 10,42,538 selfies with soil. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Guinness Book of World Records Certificate awarding ceremony in Mumbai where they congratulated the participants for their patriotism and expressed their pride in Maharashtra’s achievement.

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign involved the collection of sacred soil and rice from households across the country. These were carefully placed in Amrit Kalash containers and sent to various locations through a series of yatras. The campaign aimed to honor the Army bravehearts and showcased unity and respect for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The grand finale of the campaign took place in Delhi on October 31, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating and emphasizing the role of youth in achieving the country’s progress.

Through the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign, India has demonstrated its unity and patriotism. The massive success of the campaign is evident from the millions of Shilaphalakams built, Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, indigenous saplings planted, and Amrit Vatikas created across the country.

FAQ:

1. What is the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign?

The ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign is a government initiative in India that pays tribute to the Army bravehearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. It involves the collection of sacred soil and rice from households across the country and uploading selfies as a symbol of patriotism.

2. How did India set the Guinness World Record?

India set the Guinness World Record for the maximum number of online selfies under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign. Maharashtra’s Savitaribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) recorded 10,42,538 selfies with soil, surpassing China’s previous record.

3. What was the significance of the grand finale in Delhi?

The grand finale of the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign in Delhi marked the culmination of the Amrit Kalash Yatra and the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated and highlighted the role of youth in the country’s development.

