Bombay High Court: Liking a Post on Social Media Not a Crime, but Sharing or Retweeting is “Transmission”

The Bombay High Court has recently ruled that merely liking a post on social media is not an offense under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. However, the court did emphasize that sharing or retweeting such posts would be considered “transmission” under the provision.

Section 67 of the Information Technology Act deals with the punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form. The court’s ruling came in response to a petition filed Mohammed Imran Kazi, who sought to have charges against him for making social media posts dismissed.

Kazi’s counsel argued that there was no evidence to prove that he had committed an offense. The investigating officer claimed that Kazi had liked a social media post, which called for an assembly of over 500 Muslims without a permit. However, the officer was unable to provide any evidence to support the claim that Kazi had shared or created the post.

While the court acknowledged Kazi’s action of liking the post, it concluded that this alone does not fall under the purview of Section 67 of the Act. Additionally, the court clarified that the section is intended for dealing with obscene material, rather than “provocative” content.

This ruling sets an important precedent regarding the interpretation of Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. By highlighting the distinction between liking a post and sharing or retweeting it, the court has provided clarity on the legal consequences of different actions on social media platforms.

Overall, this judgment emphasizes the importance of understanding the nuances of the law in the context of the ever-evolving digital landscape. It reminds users that their actions on social media platforms can have legal implications and that exercising caution and discretion in sharing content is crucial.

