Allahabad High Court: Liking a Post on Social Media Not Equivalent to Publishing or Transmitting

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that simply liking a post on social media does not constitute publishing or transmitting the post. Therefore, such an act does not fall under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which deals with the punishment for disseminating obscene material online. Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal of the High Court further stated that the provision only applies to material that is lascivious or appeals to the prurient interest, relating to sexual interest and desire.

The court reached this conclusion in a case involving Mohd Imran Kazi, who was accused of posting provocative messages on social media that led to an unauthorized assembly, posing a serious threat to public peace. Kazi’s lawyer argued that there was no evidence against him, and even the report from the Cyber Crime Cell stated that there was no objectionable content on his Facebook account.

During the proceedings, it was revealed that Kazi had merely liked a post Chaudhari Farhan Usman, which mentioned organizing a procession to hand over a memorandum to the President of India. The court observed that liking a post does not amount to publishing or transmitting it. Furthermore, no provocative message was found in the case records.

The court emphasized that Section 67 of the IT Act is specifically for dealing with obscene material, not other types of provocative content. Consequently, the court quashed the proceedings against Kazi, as there was no material connecting him to any objectionable post.

This judgment clarifies that merely liking a post on social media does not make an individual liable for publishing or transmitting obscene material. It sets an important precedent in understanding the legal implications of online interactions and the limitations of relevant provisions in the Information Technology Act.

Sources:

– Case title: Mohd Imran Kazi vs. State of U.P. and Another [APPLICATION U/S 482 No. – 31091 of 2023]

– Case Citation: 2023 LiveLaw (AB) 394