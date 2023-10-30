Mercy for None: A Gritty Crime-Drama Coming to Netflix

Netflix is set to produce an exciting new South Korean crime-drama series, Mercy for None, based on the popular webtoon Plaza Wars. The series, previously known as Gwangjang, is written Oh Se Hyung and illustrated Kim Kyun Tae. Although the director and screenwriter have not been announced yet, this highly anticipated show is already generating buzz.

The plot of Mercy for None revolves around Gijun, the strongest fighter in the world of crime, who brings an end to the long power struggle among Seoul’s gangs. However, when his brother Giseok rises within the enemy group, Gijun decides to retire and avoid fighting him. After 15 years of apparent peace, Giseok is mysteriously ambushed and brutally killed right before his retirement. Fueled rage, Gijun embarks on a relentless quest for revenge, determined to track down everyone involved in his brother’s murder. Aided his past connections and beset old gang rivalries, Gijun uncovers a web of deception and violence that threatens to plunge Seoul’s underbelly into another blood-soaked war.

The cast of Mercy for None features talented actors who bring depth and intensity to their roles. So Ji Sub, known for his acclaimed performances in K-dramas such as Cain and Abel, Oh My Venus, Terrius Behind Me, and Doctor Lawyer, takes on the lead role of an ex-champion seeking justice. Ahn Kil Kang, recognized for his roles in dramas like Queen Seondeok and Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, plays the character of Koo Bong San, while Lee Bum Soo, seen in films such as City of the Rising Sun and The Anarchists, portrays Shim Sung Won. Gong Myung, recently seen in 20th Century Girl and Be Melodramatic, portrays Joon Mo.

The production of Mercy for None is currently in the pre-production phase, with filming expected to commence from October 2023 until March 2024. With the cast now in place, fans can anticipate the start of filming in the near future.

While an exact release date has not been confirmed, it is safe to assume that we may see Mercy for None on Netflix in late 2024 or early 2025. Stay tuned for further updates on this gripping crime-drama that promises to captivate audiences with its thrilling storyline and stellar performances.

