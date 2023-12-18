Merced County Facing Challenges with Ambulance Response Times

There has been a long-standing issue with ambulance response times in Merced County, according to Chief Derek Parker of the Merced Fire Department. Unfortunately, this has led to tragic consequences, as firefighters were unable to save a person in a recent emergency due to a shortage of resources. Recognizing the need for improved emergency services, city officials are determined to find a solution that will benefit local residents.

The current ambulance provider in Merced County, Riggs Ambulance, has been in breach of contract for over two years, as stated Chief Parker. Despite responding to 1,834 calls in the past month, Riggs Ambulance has consistently failed to meet the contractual response time requirement of 10 minutes and 59 seconds, with an average response time of 11 minutes and 26 seconds.

To address the staffing crisis, Riggs Ambulance has offered incentives such as a $10,000 bonus for employment and scholarships for EMTs to attend paramedic school. However, these efforts have not been successful in recruiting enough personnel. As a result, Chief Parker and the Merced Fire Department have taken matters into their own hands purchasing their first ambulance and stepping up to support the system. They are also exploring the possibility of becoming a backup support system for the county when ambulances are unavailable.

Chief Parker recently presented a study to the Merced city council, outlining the next steps for implementing Advanced Life Support Transport services. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the health and safety of the community, which is currently not being fully met. Merced County is now in the process of seeking new EMS providers as they approach the end of their contract with Riggs Ambulance.

While there may be challenges ahead, both Chief Parker and Riggs Ambulance remain committed to serving the community. They are eager to collaborate with other local stakeholders to improve emergency services in Merced County and ensure that residents receive the timely and critical care they need.