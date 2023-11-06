Unleashing the Power of Informal Mentoring: A Gateway to Growth

Mentoring has always held a special place in the hearts of professionals across industries. It is a practice deeply rooted in guiding and nurturing talent in their personal and professional journey. However, the traditional view of mentoring as a structured and formal process is evolving. Today, we explore the power of informal mentoring, where relationships grow naturally, creating a foundation of trust and comfort.

As the learning and development manager at Hakim Group (HG), I have had the privilege of witnessing the transformative impact of mentoring on individuals. What I’ve come to realize during my two decades in the optical industry is that mentoring doesn’t have to be limited to a predefined structure. Some of the most valuable mentoring relationships I’ve experienced have blossomed organically, without any formal setup.

It is essential to understand that mentoring should be a comfortable and easy-going experience, grounded in trust. My personal journey as both a mentee and mentor has taught me that mentoring must be natural and fluid. It is not confined to formalities; instead, it is an ongoing process that evolves with time.

At HG, while my primary responsibility revolves around learning and development, I place significant emphasis on coaching and mentoring. Guiding individuals to become self-sufficient problem solvers is an integral aspect of personal and professional growth. When someone seeks my advice, I commence asking questions that help them gain deeper insights into their situations. Often, individuals possess the necessary skills; they just need a little guidance to unlock their potential.

Trust and credibility are crucial in the niche optical industry. Establishing trust with colleagues and mentees creates an environment where learning and growth naturally thrive. Mentoring and coaching go hand in hand, as being a mentor requires employing coaching skills. It is crucial to assess whether individuals have the capacity to think for themselves before offering advice. The relationship between mentor and mentee is built on understanding and trust, making way for impactful and meaningful guidance.

The beauty of mentoring lies in its rewarding nature. By adding value to others’ lives, we experience a sense of fulfillment and purpose. Making a difference, even in small ways, offering ten minutes of your time can have a profound impact on someone’s journey.

Mentoring is a powerful tool for personal and professional growth. At HG, we recognize the significance of nurturing talent through mentorship. As we continue to grow as a company, our commitment to fostering mentorship relationships remains fundamental to our success.

About the author:

Kath Truman is the learning and development manager at Hakim Group, bringing years of experience and a passion for mentoring to her role.