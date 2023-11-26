Are Social Media Detoxes Truly Beneficial for Young People’s Mental Health?

Recent research has highlighted the impact of social media on the mental health of young individuals. A study conducted mobile phone company HMD Global revealed that constant notifications on social media platforms caused anxiety in a quarter of the respondents. In particular, Generation Z, those born between 1996 and 2010, were most likely to report that social media negatively affects their wellbeing. Amidst these findings, young people like Iwan Kellet from Anglesey have expressed that their mental health has improved since taking a break from social media.

Iwan Kellet, a Cardiff University student, attributed the negativity he encountered on social media platforms as the catalyst for his decision to take a detox. He confessed that TikTok, in particular, had become difficult for him to put down, presenting mainly negative stories about various subjects.

HMD Global’s research highlighted that Iwan’s experience is not unique. It found that three in five individuals within the Gen Z age bracket regularly undertake social media detoxes in an attempt to reconnect with the world around them. Additionally, a study McKinsey Health Institute revealed that one in four Gen Z individuals associated spending excessive time on social media with deteriorating mental health.

Donna Dixon, a childhood and youth studies lecturer at Bangor University, investigates the impact of technology on young people’s mental health. She acknowledged that engaging with social media can have a complicated relationship with mental health, leading to issues such as anxiety and depression. However, Ms. Dixon also recognized the positive impacts of these platforms, such as fostering social connections.

In light of the growing practice of social media detoxes, Dixon emphasized the need for promoting healthy usage of technology. While some research suggests that less usage of social media is associated with improved wellbeing, the overall implications of taking a break from technology remain uncertain. She urges a balanced approach, encouraging individuals to recognize both the positive and negative impacts of social media usage.

Since his detox, Iwan Kellet has returned to social media but with reduced frequency. He has noticed significant positive changes in his daily life without being exposed to negative content or using his phone in a negative manner. With his newfound time, he has been able to focus on his interests and pursuits, including writing short stories and a book on the history of his village.

FAQ

What is a social media detox?

A social media detox refers to a voluntary break from using social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, in order to reduce the negative impact they may have on one’s mental health and overall well-being.

Why do young people choose to take social media detoxes?

Youth often decide to take social media detoxes to address the constant negativity and anxiety caused excessive use of social media platforms. Detoxes provide an opportunity to reconnect with the physical world, prioritize mental well-being, and dedicate time to other interests and activities.

Does research support the benefits of social media detoxes?

While some studies suggest that reducing social media usage can lead to improved mental health and well-being, the overall impact of detoxes remains unclear. The relationship between social media usage and mental health is complex, and further research is needed to fully understand the implications of temporary social media breaks.