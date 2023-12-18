Aurora Police Respond to Urgent Mental Health Situation: Locals Urged to Take Shelter

Reports from the Aurora Police Department indicate that a critical mental health crisis is currently unfolding in the city. In response to this urgent situation, local residents have been advised to take immediate shelter. The department has dispatched its crisis intervention unit, a special response team, and a crisis negotiations team to the scene, located in the 300 block of Springlake Lane.

While specific details surrounding the incident are scarce, authorities have emphasized the need for caution and requested that individuals stay away from the affected area. This precautionary measure has been taken to ensure the safety of both the public and the responding officers.

As of now, no additional information has been released the police. Given the evolving nature of this situation, it is advised to stay updated on any new developments through reliable sources.

