LinkedIn Announces Layoffs of Nearly 700 Employees

LinkedIn, the professional social networking site owned Microsoft, has announced the layoff of approximately 700 employees on Monday. The layoffs have affected the engineering, talent, and finance departments, with a total of 668 roles being cut.

In an official blog post, LinkedIn’s corporate communications team stated, “Talent changes are difficult but necessary and a routine part of managing our business. The changes we have shared with our team today will result in a reduction of approximately 668 roles across our engineering, talent, and finance teams.”

The company justified the layoffs in an internal memo to employees, stating, “As we continue to execute our plan for the 2024 financial year, we need to evolve how we work and what we prioritize so that we can achieve the key initiatives we have identified that will have a significant impact on reaching our goals.”

This recent round of layoffs comes after LinkedIn had already laid off 10,000 employees in January. These new layoffs are another wave of cuts for the professional networking site.

The tech industry, particularly in Silicon Valley, has been hit hard the economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Many companies have faced challenges in maintaining their revenue and have been forced to downsize their workforce to stay afloat.

LinkedIn’s layoffs reflect the need for companies to adapt and prioritize their resources in order to weather the storm of economic uncertainty. While the layoffs may be difficult for those affected, they are necessary measures to ensure the long-term sustainability of the business.

