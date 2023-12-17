Ohio Reports Outbreak of Meningococcal Disease

In a recent development, Ohio has become the first state to report an outbreak of “white lung syndrome”. The Jefferson County General Health District is currently investigating three potential cases of meningococcal disease in Jefferson County, of which two have been confirmed, while one case is still pending final test results. Notably, all the cases under investigation involve children.

Prompt medical treatment is being provided to the affected children, as well as their family members, for post exposure prophylaxis. It is worth mentioning that the cases under investigation are concentrated in the north/northwest region of Jefferson County, and the affected children do not attend the public school system.

Meningococcal disease typically manifests with symptoms such as fever, headache, and a stiff neck. Other symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and altered mental status. Seeking immediate treatment is crucial, so individuals experiencing these symptoms are advised to contact their primary care provider at the earliest.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), meningococcal bacteria primarily spread through the sharing of respiratory and throat secretions, such as saliva or spit. Contrary to common cold or flu germs, these bacteria require close or prolonged contact to spread. Casual contact or simply breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been does not lead to transmission.

The Jefferson County Health Department has issued a reminder to the public, urging them to take necessary precautions to safeguard their health. These precautions include regular handwashing, covering coughs, staying at home when ill, and ensuring that vaccinations are up to date.

For any inquiries or concerns, individuals are encouraged to contact the Jefferson County General Health District at 740-283-8530. Stay informed and prioritize your health and the health of those around you.