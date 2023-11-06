TCL Launches Two 98-Inch TVs: A Stunning Visual Experience

TCL, a leading technology company, has unveiled two state-of-the-art 98-inch TVs to meet the growing demand for the latest technological advancements. The QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755 and the 4K UHD Google TV 98P745 were showcased at the National Dealer Gathering event in Bali.

The QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755 is a remarkable fusion of two cutting-edge technologies: Quantum Dot and Mini LED. This combination allows the TV to achieve a brightness level of up to 1600 nits and a local dimming capability of 1344 zones, delivering incredibly vivid and contrast-rich images. With support for HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ, users can enjoy high-quality content in its full glory. The TV is powered the AiPQ processor 3.0, ensuring seamless processing of all media for a maximized viewing experience.

In addition, the QD-Mini LED 4K TV 98C755 is equipped with a Low Reflection Screen that minimizes glare and light reflections, further enhancing the immersive visual experience. The flagship product is priced at Rp 74,999,000 and comes with a complimentary Premium Soundbar for a limited time.

Alongside the QD-Mini LED TV 98C755, TCL also introduced the 4K UHD Google TV 98P745. Targeted as an entry-level option for those seeking the best quality in its class, this TV boasts a massive 98-inch screen size, matching the C755 series. With Wide Color Gamut technology, it offers a broader range of colors for vibrant and lifelike visuals. The TV supports HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision IQ, delivering a breathtaking viewing experience. It is equipped with advanced features such as Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X for immersive and realistic sound.

Furthermore, the 4K UHD Google TV 98P745 provides extensive connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1, USB 3.0, and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring seamless integration with other devices. The standout feature is its affordable price of just Rp 53,499,000, making it an irresistible choice for consumers.

“We are thrilled to offer a 3-year warranty on all TCL products, excluding damages caused human error,” said Wesley Yeung, Marketing Manager of TCL Indonesia, emphasizing the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction and product quality.

