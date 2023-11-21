Middle East Streaming Giants OSN+ and Anghami Merge to Dominate the Region

TV and movie subscription service OSN+ and music streaming company Anghami have announced a merger that aims to create a streaming powerhouse, poised to challenge global heavyweights Spotify and Netflix in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. This landmark agreement will see OSN inject up to USD $50 million for a majority stake in Anghami, marking a significant moment in OSN’s journey to expand its streaming business. The deal is currently awaiting regulatory and antitrust approvals, with a target completion date set for the first quarter of 2024.

The merger combines OSN’s 18,000 hours of exclusive video content and partnerships with major studios like HBO, Universal, and Paramount, with Anghami’s vast music catalog of over 100 million songs. It aims to deliver a one-of-a-kind digital streaming experience with AI-driven hyper-personalization. The combined companies will have a staggering 120 million users, over 2.5 million subscribers, and $100 million in revenue.

Anghami co-founder Elie Habib will lead the newly-formed entity as CEO. Meanwhile, OSN will continue to operate its linear TV business, OSNtv, with Joe Kawkabani as Group CEO. The goal is to leverage Anghami’s tech stack and rich music catalog, along with OSN+’s premium video content, to create a comprehensive media ecosystem that deepens the connection with users.

This merger has the potential to transform the regional streaming landscape. As two home-grown entities with a deep understanding of the local market, OSN+ and Anghami are confident that their combined offering will change the face of streaming in the MENA region.

