Two Men Arrested for a Spree of ATM Robberies in Gwinnett and Forsyth Counties

Police in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties have made a breakthrough in a series of ATM robberies that occurred in September. Two men, Danzil Earl and Ronnie Lewis, have been named as suspects and are believed to be responsible for robbing several ATMs and banks, making off with hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The first incident took place on September 9th at a bank on Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Duluth, where an ATM technician was robbed while repairing the machine. A few days later, another robbery occurred at an ATM on Hampton Green in Duluth. Then on September 22nd, a similar robbery took place at a bank in Forsyth County.

Thanks to the use of Flock cameras and social media, investigators were able to identify and charge Earl and Lewis. Danzil Earl was arrested on November 27th and is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail on one charge of robbery. Ronnie Lewis, however, is still at large and has an active warrant for robbery.

The police are urging anyone with information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. They can be reached at 770-513-5300.

It is a relief to the communities in Gwinnett and Forsyth counties that the authorities have made progress in solving these crimes. With the arrest of Danzil Earl, they are one step closer to apprehending both individuals responsible for the series of ATM robberies. The use of surveillance technology and social media has played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, highlighting the importance of these tools in modern law enforcement.

The police are continuing their investigation to ensure the safety and security of the community, and they are hopeful that with the support of the public, Ronnie Lewis will soon be apprehended as well.