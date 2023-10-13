Tulane Green Wave vs. Memphis Tigers: Game Preview and Predictions

The Tulane Green Wave will hit the road to take on the Memphis Tigers in an exciting college football matchup on Friday. Both teams come into the game with impressive records, with Tulane boasting a 4-1 record and Memphis also sitting at 4-1.

In their previous game, Tulane secured a hard-fought victory against UAB, overcoming a 20-7 deficit in the second quarter to win the game 35-23. Quarterback Michael Pratt and running back Makhi Hughes were instrumental in the victory, with Pratt throwing for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and Hughes rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. This win extended Tulane’s winning streak to three games and showcased their offensive dominance, averaging 31 points per game during this stretch.

Memphis, on the other hand, had an equally impressive comeback win against Boise State, sneaking past them with a 35-32 victory. Despite being down 17 points in the second quarter, Memphis rallied and secured the win. Running back Blake Watson had a standout performance, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Although they faced defeat, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State also had a noteworthy game, rushing for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Tulane enters the game as the favorite, with experts predicting a four-point margin of victory in their favor. Both teams excel in the rush game, with Tulane averaging 159 rushing yards per game and Memphis averaging 162. This sets the stage for an intriguing clash on the ground between both teams.

The Tulane Green Wave and Memphis Tigers have faced each other eight times in recent years, with Memphis winning five out of those matchups. The history between these two teams adds another layer of excitement to this upcoming game.

As the kickoff approaches, college football enthusiasts eagerly await the outcome of this highly anticipated contest. Stay tuned for expert analysis after the game and other college football content.

– Definitions:

– College Football: American football played teams of student athletes fielded American universities, colleges, and military academies.

– Tulane Green Wave: The athletic teams representing Tulane University in New Orleans, Louisiana.

– Memphis Tigers: The sports teams representing the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee.

– Quarterback: The position responsible for passing and sometimes running with the ball in American and Canadian football.

– Running back: A position in American and Canadian football responsible for carrying the ball on rushing plays.

– Touchdown: A scoring play where the ball is advanced into the opponent’s end zone.

– Rushing yards: The total number of yards gained a team through running plays.

– Margin of victory: The difference in points between the winning team and the losing team in a game.